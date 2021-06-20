Gang selling Black Fungus injections nabbed in Guntur

The Guntur Urban Police have busted a racket that was allegedly black-marketing essential anti-vial injections used in the treatment of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus), Amphotericin-B, and seized 46 vials of the injection and ₹3.04 lakh in cash.

Deputy Inspector General, South Coastal Range, Trivikram Varma and Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, K. Arif Hafeez told reporters here on Sunday that a team of police in Old Guntur police station busted the racket and seized the injections, costing between ₹1,550- ₹4,450 but were sold for ₹15,000-₹30,000.

“The anti vial Amphotericin-B is being used in the treatment of Black Fungus and is only available with a prescription of the doctor as well as a certificate from a panel headed by the Joint Collector. The accused were working as medical representatives, and formed a gang and have begun selling the injections for a higher price, at ₹15,000 per vial. We have formed special police teams to bust the racket,’’ said Mr. Trivikram Varma.

The accused, Perikala Vinod Kumar (28), Popuri Koteswara Rao (32) years, Anne Gopi Krishna, Kota Nageswara Rao, (31), Addanki Lakshmi Narayana (34), Telukutla Venkateswarlu (26), Madasu Neelambaram (42), Y. Venkata Rajesh (35), were selling each injection for ₹20,000-₹30,000.

Police teams working under the directions of DIG and SP, DSP East B. Seetharamaiah and CI, Old Guntur , K. Vasu began investigating the case and seized the injections.

The DIG appealed to the people not to fall prey to such gangs selling the injections illegally and take medicines only from government facilities