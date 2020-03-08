Andhra Pradesh

Gang-rape survivor gets ₹4.25 lakh compensation

More assistance will be given in phases, says Collector

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday said that the financial assistance of ₹4.25 lakh has been handed over to the gang-rape survivor.

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has told The Hindu, “Financial assistance has been issued to the survivor. In the next phases, more compensation of ₹4.25 lakh will also be sanctioned”. The rape victim is entitled to the compensation as per the compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes.

“The health condition of the rape survivor is stable,” said the Collector

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that the names and identities of the four accused in the gang-rape case (reported on March 3) are being kept confidential to speed up the investigation. “Hopefully, the investigation into the case is likely to be completed within four days. Later, the details of the accused will be revealed,” said Mr. Nayeem Asmi. The rape survivor has been discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

