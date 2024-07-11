GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang rape: police intensify search in canal for body of minor girl

Three minor boys, seniors in her school, reportedly confessed to have sexually assaulted her and dumped her body in an irrigation canal at Muchumarri in Nandyal district

Published - July 11, 2024 09:58 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
MP Byreddy Shabari, Collector G. Rajakumari and SP K. Raghuveer Reddy at the canal where a search is on for the gang-rape victim’s body at Muchumarri village of Nandyal district on Thursday.

MP Byreddy Shabari, Collector G. Rajakumari and SP K. Raghuveer Reddy at the canal where a search is on for the gang-rape victim’s body at Muchumarri village of Nandyal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration on July 11 (Thursday) fast-tracked the efforts to trace the body of a minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three minor boys at Muchumarri village in Pagidyala mandal near Nandikotkur in the district a couple of days ago.

The eight-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by her seniors in school, who later dumped the body in the pump house of the Muchumarri irrigation project. Upon interrogation by the police, the three reportedly confessed to the crime and also admitted to have dumped the body in the water body.

As the body remained untraceable, the police grilled the boys once again, who confirmed to have disposed of the body in the canal, forcing the police to search deeper in the canal.

Meanwhile, Nandyal Member of Parliament Byreddy Shabari, accompanied by Collector G. Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy, reached the village and found out details of the incident from the victim’s relatives. She also consoled them and offered to render justice to the bereaved family.

