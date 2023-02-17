ADVERTISEMENT

Gang-rape of minor in Andhra Pradesh: Mahila Commission directs Konaseema police to act tough against accused

February 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police take five persons into custody and register cases against them under POCSO Act

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has directed the Konaseema district police to act tough against the accused in the case pertaining to the gang-rape of a minor girl.

Though the incident had happened on February 6, the police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family on February 17 (Friday). The police registered cases against five persons allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Mahila Commission said that Ms. Padma had spoken to Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy and enquired about the incident. Mr. Reddy told her that the accused had been taken into custody and case registered against them under the POCSO Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Padma directed Mahil Commission member K. Jayasri Reddy and the Women Development and Child Welfare Department officers to provide medical aid and support to the victim.

“The Mahila Commission will ensure that the accused are punished severely,” Ms. Padma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US