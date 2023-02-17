HamberMenu
Gang-rape of minor in Andhra Pradesh: Mahila Commission directs Konaseema police to act tough against accused

Police take five persons into custody and register cases against them under POCSO Act

February 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has directed the Konaseema district police to act tough against the accused in the case pertaining to the gang-rape of a minor girl.

Though the incident had happened on February 6, the police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family on February 17 (Friday). The police registered cases against five persons allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Mahila Commission said that Ms. Padma had spoken to Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy and enquired about the incident. Mr. Reddy told her that the accused had been taken into custody and case registered against them under the POCSO Act.

Ms. Padma directed Mahil Commission member K. Jayasri Reddy and the Women Development and Child Welfare Department officers to provide medical aid and support to the victim.

“The Mahila Commission will ensure that the accused are punished severely,” Ms. Padma said.

