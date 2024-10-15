Gang rape cases reported in Satya Sai and Bapatla districts to be referred to Special Court

The State government has decided to refer the two gang rape cases reported in Sri Satya Sai and Bapatla districts to the Special Court for their speedy disposal and get maximum punishment to the accused, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Government will write to the High Court for setting of a Special Court to take up the cases pertaining to crime against women, Ms. Anitha said.

Speaking to the newsmen at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Home Minister said the Satya Sai district police acted swiftly, used the technology and nabbed five accused, including three juveniles, who allegedly raped a woman and her daughter-in-law in Chilamathur mandal, on October 12.

“One of the arrested accused was involved in about 32 cases, including theft and rape cases,” the Home Minister said.

Another gang rape case occurred in Epurupalem village, Chirala mandal, in Bapatla district on June 21, this year would be referred to the Special Court, she said.

The Bapatla district police responded quickly in the case in which a 21-year-old woman was raped by three persons. The accused were arrested in just 42 hours, the Home Minister said.

“There is no compromise on women safety in the State. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is reviewing the law and order situation, particularly on cases related to crime against women and children, regularly with DGP and other police officers regularly,” Ms. Anitha said.

“In future cases pertaining to crime against women would be referred to the Special Court for speedy trial of the cases. I request the public to give information on the possibility of occurrence crime, if any, so that police will take measures to prevent the offence,” the Home Minister said adding that the details of the informants would be kept confidential.

Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officers were present in the press conference.

