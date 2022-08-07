Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Gang of 4 nabbed for printing fake currency in East Godavari

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 07, 2022 22:02 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:02 IST

The East Godavari police on Sunday arrested a four-member gang reportedly involved in printing counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination in Rajamahendravaram city and Gopalapuram mandal.

The accused have been identified as M. Edukondalu, Pamula Sakesh, Nakka Kishorebabu and Sheik Hazrat. Another accused, Satyanarayana, is on the run.

In an official release, Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi said that 108 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination had been recovered from the gang in the city and Tokkireddi Gudem village in Gopalapuram mandal.

Police also seized the equipment used to print the notes and mobile phones from the gang. Kovvuru DSP B. Srinath is investigating the case.

