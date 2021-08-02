Gang of 12 arrested for selling ganja in Kakinada

The Kakinada city police arrested a 12-member gang including a minor who were allegedly peddling ganja near the RTC complex, and seized 25 kg of the contraband during a raid on Sunday. Police also recovered ₹92,000 in cash from the gang.

The police intensified the raids on ganja peddling gangs based on information revealed by four persons who were arrested on similar charges last week.

“All 12 members of the gang are involved in ganja trade. The gang is procuring ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency to sell it in Kakinada city,” East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said.

“The gang belongs to Kakinada city, where it had explored the market potential and consumers by targeting the youth. Many of them had a criminal record including charges of murder,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

One of the gang members is a 16-year-old boy. The other accused have been identified as Bejawada Ravi, V. Kishore Kumar, T. Lova Raju, G. Dora Babu, K.Simhadri, N. Nagarjuna, V. Avinash, P. Abhiram, P. Satish, Palepu Satish, and T. Rakesh.

Police registered cases against the accused and are conducting further investigation. Raids are continuing across the district.