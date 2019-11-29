Gang involved in vehicle thefts in Prakasam busted

Prakasam police achieved a breakthrough in a series of tractor and truck missing cases with the arrest of five persons, including four from Ongole on Thursday.

Eight tractors and three trucks were recovered from the offenders who used to speed away with the vehicles left in isolated farms overnight in different parts of the district, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told a media conference here on Thursday.

The offenders had struck at Kandukur, Ulavapadu, Tangutur, Lingasamudram, Jarugumalli, Ponallur. Aggrieved farmers were perplexed over tractors and trucks suddenly disappearing from near their fields.

The offenders used to change the number plates of stolen vehicles before taking them away. They later dismantled them and sold them away as iron scrap at a dirt cheap price, the SP said.

The arrested were G. Madhava Rao (45) from Kandukur, E. Subba Rao (54), Sk. Abdul Khadar (40), T. Venkata Ranga Kumar (61) and Sk Ahamad Mohiddin (47), all from Ongole.