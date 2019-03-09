Gang ‘duping’ people promising gold busted

The district police on Friday busted a five-member gang on charge of cheating several people in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh promising gold at a cheaper price and decamping with their money at the time of payment by enacting fake police raids.

SP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar told the media here on Friday that two members of the gang had been arrested, while the rest were at large. “Daniel Issacs (45), a native of Hebbal in Bengaluru and Madan Shetty (31) from Anugul in Odisha were arrested. A manhunt has been launched for Nayudu, Sekhar and Manoj,” the SP said.

The police recovered ₹7 lakh in cash, two handcuffs (used by police), a police uniform, an SUV, 14 fake registration boards for the vehicle, and two walkie-talkies from the accused.

According to the SP, the main accused Daniel used to run a private security agency. Unable to meet his financial needs, he planned to cheat people and befriended Neelam Nagabhushanam at Kodikonda on November 15 last year.

Modus operandi

“They (the gang members) showed him a sample piece of gold and promised him to get larger quantity if he paid ₹7 lakh. Nagabhushanam came with the money on November 29 and they made him sit in their vehicle and the fake police confiscated the gold and cash. While on their way towards Bengaluru they made Nagabhushanam alight the vehicle and decamped with the money,” the SP said. The gang allegedly committed similar crime one and a half years ago in Bangarupeta in Karnataka and duped people of ₹15 lakh. They also reportedly cheated another man of ₹ 5 lakh in similar fashion.