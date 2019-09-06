Ganesha idols wow Anantapur locals

Pandals of Lord Ganesha set up for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival in Anantapur received rave reviews from locals this year.

A lot of creative thinking went into the making of several idols, which were refreshingly different from what the locals have seen over the years. The festival is a showpiece event in the city, which accounted for around 1,000 pandals of the total 6,000 in the district.

Locals were happy to bear with any minor inconvenience during the festival, with several pandals being installed right in the middle of the road. Roads were packed on Wednesday as over 60% of the idols in the district were taken for immersion.

Innovation at its best

While the police took a lenient view of things keeping in mind local sentiments, inconvenience was reported from some places where ambulances had to struggle to cross densely packed roads. Taking a diverted route was also not possible in some cases where lanes were fully blocked by the pandals.

Many pandals were hailed for their creativity. One pandal was based on the theme of afforestation, with Lord Ganesha himself planting a few saplings, helped ably by a legion of mice — his mount.

Another pandal showcased the Lord as a boxer, replete in sports gear honing his skills in front of a boxing bag at a gym. His assistant is at hand, ready with water.

Another pandal had an idol built with talisman that had sacred ash of homam done for Lord Ganesha. After the five days of the festival, the organisers wish to sell each of the 11,000 small barrel-like pendants.

The specially-designed idols were brought from Bengaluru, organisers said.