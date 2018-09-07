Ganesha goes green in Kurnool

more-in

Standing tall on the banks of Tungabhadra river, adjacent to the Pedda Market area, a mammoth idol of Lord Ganesha awaits completion.

Unlike the towering idols, which are typically made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), this particular one has the unique distinction of being the one moulded with clay and other eco-friendly materials. Thanks to the efforts of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Ganesh Utsava Committee, that chose to embark on the challenging task of building a 51-foot clay idol of Lord Ganesha to spread the message of environment-friendly festivities.

“We wanted the idol to be an inspiration to the people, not only in the district but also across the State and country, so that people would use clay idols during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For this, we have enlisted the help of artisans from Kolkata and will soon unveil the idol to the people. The entire structure is being built on a bamboo frame reinforced with dry grass, different types of clay, gunny sacks forming the attire of the deity, water soluble paints and several eco-friendly materials,” a committee member said.

Speaking on the steps being taken to encourage people to use clay idols, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner C.B. Harinatha Reddy said the civic body had undertaken several campaigns, with support from other governmental departments, for the past one year, to highlight the benefits of using eco-friendly idols. “We took into account the lessons and hardships we faced in the previous years and have envisaged an action plan to prevent them this year. Many misconceptions linked to the clay Ganesh idols were also cleared, and more than 300 clay idols have been distributed, indicating that the residents are in support of the environment,” he said.

Mr. Reddy opined that the sensitisation programme had yielded result as many people opted to go on with responsible celebrations and many youngsters were planning to perform the immersion ceremony of clay idols at their respective places.

To be dissolved on site

Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy claimed that this would be the tallest eco-friendly Ganesha idol in the State and has put Kurnool district on the map. “While the idols across the city would be sent for immersion on the ninth day of the festival, this mammoth idol will undergo the process on the 11th day, that too on the banks of Tungabhadra river. With the help of water jets, the clay idol will be washed down, indicating the conclusion of the auspicious fête,” he added. They committee urged the denizens to shun PoP idols, decorated with toxic chemicals, and opt for eco-friendly Ganeshas.