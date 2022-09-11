Ganesh Utsav committees organise charitable, cultural activities in Vizianagaram

Idol immersion completed in many localities

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 11, 2022 19:57 IST

Many organisations conducted charitable activities here on Sunday on the occasion of immersion of Ganesh idols with the culmination of the Ganesh Navaratri Utsavams.

Memu Saitam, a charity organisation, conducted annadanam and distributed clothes and blankets to the poor in Kotta Devara Street. YSR Congress Party leader Avanapu Vikram attended as the chief guest.

Yata Veedhi Ganesh Utsava Committee also organised several charitable and cultural programmes.

The idols’ immersion was completed peacefully in Indira Nagar, B.C. Colony, Butchanna Koneru, Kuppili Veedhi, Putsala Veedhi, Parapati Veedhi and other places.

