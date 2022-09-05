Ganesh Utsav Committee to organise Saraswati Puja for students

Hundreds of students expected to participate, says organisers

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 05, 2022 00:08 IST

Devotees taking a selfie with a 20-ft-tall Ganesh idol arranged as part of Ganesh Navaratri Utsavams in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Thousands of devotees offered special prayers to Lord Ganesh at the pandals arranged at different places during Ganesh Navarathri Utsavams. The pandals were richly decorated with flowers on the fifth day of the festival on Sunday.

The utsav committee members arranged ‘Hari kathas’, classical dances, mythological play lets, ‘bhajans’ and other cultural programmes at the pandals in many areas. ‘Dwadasi Haratis’ are being arranged every day at some pandals.

“Devotees are enthusiastically taking part in the festival in large numbers, offering ‘prasadams’ to Lord Ganesh and performing pujas. The organising committee is offering ‘teerthams’ and ‘anna prasadams’ to the devotees during the nine-day utsavams,” said Vemuru Suresh Friends Circle Bhakta Brundam members, who are performing the Utsavams at Sirinagar, Kanuru.

During ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’ utsavams, Lord Ganesh will be decorated with different varieties of flowers. Abhishekams, archanas, homams, Rudrabhishekam, kumkuma and sahasranama archanas are being performed, said organisers Praveen and Balakrishna.

“We organised a devotional songs competition for visually-challenged artistes, Saraswathi Devi puja with students and mythological shows with noted artistes and kala brundams,” said Bhakta Brundam member V. Suresh.

The ‘Radhotsavam’ will be performed and Lord Ganesh will be taken in a procession on the last day of the utsavams. Laddu auction will be done before the procession, said an organiser Murthy from Sirinagar.

Meanwhile, police arranged tight security at the pandals and are coordinating with the organising committee members for smooth conduct of the utsavams.

