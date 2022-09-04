Ganesh pandals attract huge crowds in Srikakulam district

Vinayaka temples wear festive look in the district

Youngsters gather at the Ganesh pandal at SM Puram on Sunday to participate in various activities. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vinayaka temples wear festive look in the district

Ganesh pandals attracted huge crowds on Sunday, the fifth day of the Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations being held in different places of Srikakulam district.

The Vijaya Ganapathi temple on Palakonda road and the Vinayaka Panchayatana Aalayam located in PN Colony wore a festive look with the offering of special prayers.

The students of various schools and colleges took part in dance, music and quiz competitions conducted by the organisers of Ganesh pandals.

SSR Charitable Trust organised Annadanam and other activities at SM Puram village of Etcherla mandal as part of the celebrations.

Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) officials and staff took out a procession carrying the Ganesh idol before immersing it at Arinam Akkivalasa village of Etcherla mandal.