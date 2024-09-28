GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandikota will be enhanced as an international tourist attraction, says Kadapa Collector

Along with Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, L. Sivashankar lays the foundation stone for various development projects, at the ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations

Published - September 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KADAPA

A.D. Rangarajan
Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy and Kadapa Collector L. Sivashankar riding horses, which are a new attraction at Gandikota in Kadapa district.

District Collector L. Sivashankar has announced that Gandikota, the Grand Canyon of Andhra Pradesh, will be promoted and enhanced as a prominent tourist attraction in the international tourism map.

At the ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations organised at the picturesque spot on Saturday, Mr. Sivashankar laid the foundation stone, along with Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy, for the various development projects initiated under the Gandikota Development Committee.

“Gandikota has a unique history, which will be brought to the notice of adventure lovers across the country, welcoming them to our district,” he said. “The ropeway project, the Gandikota gorge and the beauty of the Pennar river will be showcased to visitors. Oberoi Group is coming up with a 5-star hotel at Gandikota, for which plans have been finalised. Similarly, the horse riding route and the thrill-evoking feats planned by the Adventure Academy will attract more tourists,” he added.

Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said the ‘Gandikota Utsavalu’ will become an annual fair to highlight the region’s glory to the rest of the world, assuring to acquire funds from the Union government under the ‘Swadeshi Darshan’ project.

Joint Collector Aditi Singh, District Forest Officer Sandeep Reddy and District Tourism Officer Suresh Kumar, Tourism Manager Ram Kumar took part.

