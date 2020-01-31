Gandhi’s non-violence principle followed even today: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan highlighted the way Mahatma Gandhi’s weapon of non-violence that brought India freedom influenced several freedom fighters across the globe and revolutionised how people fight for freedom which is followed even today.

Mr. Harichandan took part in the meeting observing Mahatma Gandhi 72nd death anniversary organised by the Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (APGSN) at Andhra Loyola College on Thursday. The day also marks Martyrs’ Day.

Addressing students, Mr. Harichandan said the magnitude of Gandhiji’s role in social and political reforms was such that his ideals were followed by top leaders across the globe.

“There were many leaders in the freedom movement, but Gandhiji was the topmost who got us freedom by asking the entire nation to come to the streets and fight against the British. The weapon used to fight them was non-violence and the entire world was surprised when Gandhiji talked about it,” he said,

“Mahatma Gandhi asked students to come to the streets and fight against slavery. Then so-called intellectuals asked Gandhiji what will happen to students’ future if the fight on the streets?. Gandhiji replied asking what will be the future of slaves?” Mr. Harichandan said.

Now, several countries worship Gandhiji, we know that Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and others followed Gandhi’s non-violence way to fight against slavery, he added.

“Gandhiji also warned the governments of the adversaries of liquor on society, particularly the poor. He asked them not to see liquor as a source of income and not use such income for education,” he said.

Freedom of speech

“Now the situation has come to a point where people in the name of freedom of speech and expression say whatever they want. They feel compelled to say Bharath Matha Ki Jai because they have the freedom of speech. It is the question of sentiment. By saying Bharath Matha Ki *Jai Gandhiji steered the entire country against the British,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Former Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad, Income Tax (Investigation, AP& Telangana) director-general R.K. Paliwal, APGSN chairman Gandhi P.C. Kaza, ALC principal Fr. Victor Emmanuel and others were present.