Andhra Pradesh: Gandhi’s ideals more relevant today, says Justice Ramana

CJI releases book written by his ‘close friend’ Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being felicitated by MLA B. Karunakar Reddy and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at a book release programme in Tirupati on Friday.

‘Satyasodhana’ (My Experiments with Truth), the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, dwells on the transformation of a common man into a noble-hearted legend, and is hence more relevant in today’s turbulent times, observed Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana.

Speaking after releasing the latest Telugu version of the book brought out by Tirupati MLA and literary activist Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday, he called the Mahatma’s autobiography a time-tested account of contemporary situations which would make for a relevant read at any point of time.

Calling it ‘a moment of pride’ to be the successors of Gandhi, he wanted every Indian to carry forward the cherished ideals of the Mahatma. “Gandhi is not just about the freedom movement and patriotism, he stands as an epitome of values and ethics, which everyone of us should practise in our daily lives,” he said.

Recalling the visit of the Mahatma twice to Tirupati during the struggle for independence, Justice Ramana appealed to Mr. Karunakar Reddy to reprint Gandhiji’s other books in Telugu to bring him and his idea of India back into the public realm.

“This is necessary at a time when the Indian youth are forgetting his ideals,” he observed.

Referring to Mr. Karunakar Reddy as a ‘close friend’, the CJI recalled the former’s affinity towards revolutionary ideas during their college days and appreciated him for admitting the same in public, without paying heed to political consequences.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy recalled that it was Gouthu Latchanna who had gifted him a copy of Gandhiji’s book for the first time. “I apologise for having opposed Gandhi’s ideals during my association with the revolutionary movement in college days,” he said.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy received a copy of the book, along with litterateurs Sakam Nagaraja and C. Saila Kumar.