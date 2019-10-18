Gandhiji’s ideals will inspire next generations too, says ex-MP

Bharatiya Janata Party former State president and former MP of Visakhapatnam Kambhamapati Haribabu on Thursday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals would continue to inspire next generations too since his philosophy was applicable for mankind in day to day life irrespective of time and place.

He formally inaugurated the Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra at Ranasthalam in the district. The padayatra would cover 150 km touching Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Tekkali and culminate at Palasa on October 31.

He congratulated co-conveners of the event Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and Pudi Tirupati Rao.

Mr. Haribabu said that the Swachh Bharat campaign against plastic would be taken up in a big way.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brainchild, the yatra would make every one know the great history of Bapuji and make them move in the right path of dharma in life.

Party district election in charge B. Narendra Prakash, leaders M.B.G. Naidu, Kaniti Viswanatham, D. Ravindra, Kotagiri Narayana Rao, Tankala Durga Rao, Attada Ravi Babji and S.V. Sanyasi Rao were among those present.

According to them, BJP State president Kanna Laxminarayana is expected to join the padayatra in a week and review the response from people.

BJP leaders from nook and corner of the district reached Ranasthalam for the event.