Gandhiji inspired freedom struggles across the world: A.P. Governor

Special Correspondent VIJAYAWADA
August 15, 2022 01:39 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitating freedom fighter Ravuri Manorama at Freedom fighters Bhavan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi inspired freedom struggles across the world.

He was speaking after unveiling a 30-feet mural of Mahatma Gandhi and a plaque at the Freedom Fighters’ Association building at a programme organised by Sarvodaya Trust, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Rajat Bhargava, former Minister Mandali Buddha Prasad, Collector, NTR district S. Dilli Rao, president Sarvodaya Trust, Dr. G.V. Mohan Prasad, freedom fighter Manorama, member, Sarvodaya Trust M. C. Das, secretary Motukuri Venkateswara Rao and several freedom fighters and their family members attended the programme.

