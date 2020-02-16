‘Gandhian values are relevant even now’

Former Supreme Court judge Justice J. Chalameswar on Saturday said that any difference of opinion should always be solved through ‘dialogue’ and there was no place for violence, referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence.

Addressing students during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gandhi Vidyalaya here, Mr. Chalameswar said Gandhiji’s preaching of non-violence was still relevant in the modern times. He appealed to the students to imbibe the quality of speaking the truth.

‘Practice obedience’

Complimenting the school management for successfully completing 50 years in the field of education, Mr. Chalameswar said that education should teach the quality of ‘obedience’. “A student must practice the quality of obedience and that will be a pillar of their success in future,” he said.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and school correspondent G.V. Gunnayyasetti, Mr. Chalameswar inaugurated the Golden Jubilee building and a library on the school campus.

Recollecting his memories as a student of the Gandhi Vidyalaya, Mr. Nani thanked the school authorities and his teachers for shaping him into a responsible citizen.