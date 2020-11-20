Gandhian ideology to help reform prisoners in U.S.

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 November 2020 01:15 IST

A web interaction session on ‘Gandhian Resonances in a US Federal Prison’ was organised by GITAM School of Gandhian Studies as part of a supplementary lecture for a course on Forensic Psychology here on Thursday.

Duke University Religious Studies Associate Professor, Fulbright-Nehru Fellow Leela Prasad shared her experiences with US prisoners on how Gandhian ideology and methods have inspired prison inmates who have committed crimes, to consider the path of peace, discipline and non-violence, after their release from jail.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Prasad stated that she too was transformed by her experience interacting with the inmates and felt humbled by the realisation that prisoners too were human beings, whom society tends to dehumanise. She said that those prisoners who were serving life sentences too could imbibe and voluntarily practices methods like Satyagraha and Brahmacharya as a result of the teachings and readings of Gandhi including his autobiography: The Story of My Experiments with Truth.

GITAM School of Gandhian Studies In-Charge Director Nalini Bikkina, who is also a Fulbright Fellow and a winner of the Fulbright Alumni Award for the year 2019-20, hosted this session online.