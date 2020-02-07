Gandhi was a game changer of all times, says MSK

Gandhi was, and still is, a hugely influential persona and was the game changer of all times, especially for those who have fought against oppression and for human rights around the world, said BCCI selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad.

He was speaking at a programme here on Friday at GITAM

University, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Young Indian Visakhapatnam Chapter.

The programme was organised with the theme ‘Becoming Agents of Change-Right Time?’.

Addressing the students, he said that choosing different routes to achieve success will always be a challenging task. He narrated how Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni reached the top position from a small place like Ranchi.

Dressing room discussions

Mr. Prasad also shared some of the dressing room discussions with M.S. Dhoni during Bangladesh tour. He also shared how Sachin Tendulkar supported M.S. Dhoni for the captaincy position when there was a big competition for the position.

The BCCI selection committee chairman also gave some insight on how he made it to the Indian team from a middle class family.

Noted Telugu pop singer Smitha shared her experience during her career path.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, CII Visakhapatnam zone chairman K.V.V. Raju, Young Indians Visakhapatnam chair Pavan Krishna Kosaraju, Co-Chair P. Pradeep and others participated in the programme.