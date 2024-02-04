GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandhi Coop Bank chairman rubbishes allegations of irregularities in bank

February 04, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Gandhi Urban Bank chairmen Venkata Rao addressing the press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Gandhi Urban Bank chairmen Venkata Rao addressing the press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Chairman of Gandhi Cooperative Urban Bank, Venkat Rao, has asserted that there was no truth in the allegations that irregularities took place in the bank. 

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Venkat Rao said that the depositors need not worry and assured that their deposits were safe. The depositors and customers were requested not to believe in the allegations and false reports, he said.

The Board acted solely based on the decisions taken at the Board meeting. Neither the CEO nor the chairman acted unilaterally without taking the Board into confidence. There is no truth in such claims, Mr. Venkat Rao said.

The bank provided a recoverable advance to a building owner who lent its premises for opening the bank branch at New Gajuwaka. The expenditure estimates of ₹33 lakh were placed before the Board for the same. The expenditure, however, was ₹28 lakhs. Lands were purchased at Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction for establishing the branches with the prior approval of the Board, he said.

“While the bank net profits were ₹5 crore when I assumed office of chairman in 2021, the net profits touched ₹12 crore by 2022 and 2023,” he said.

