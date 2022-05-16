Ganapavaram mandal to be merged with West Godavari district

CM gives assurance at Rythu Bharosa event

CM gives assurance at Rythu Bharosa event

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured farmers of merging Ganapavaram mandal with West Godavari district.

Responding to the plea made by Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasu Babu in this regard, as it was included in Eluru district after creation of new districts, the Chief Minister agreed to make the change.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM-Kisan programme at Ganapavaram village in Eluru district on Monday.

The MLA said that the residents of Ganapavaram, including farmers and traders, were facing difficulty in reaching the present district headquarters (Eluru) which was about 60 km away, and wanted the village to be brought under West Godavari as its district headquarters Bhimavaram was just 20 km away.

Kolleru resurvey

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also said instructions had been given for resurvey of Kolleru lake which would commence soon. Land would be allotted for summer storage tanks at Agadala Lanka, Chittennapadu and Lakshmipuram areas to solve drinking water problem, he said.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said 1.53 lakh farmers would get ₹99.48 crore financial aid for kharif operations in the district.

A woman farmer Seetha Mahalakshmi of Pippara village, who is cultivating paddy, said that she got ₹40,500 under YSR Rythu Bharosa, ₹33,000 crop insurance while ₹4 lakh loan taken through DWCRA group was waived.

“Recently, I sold paddy at ₹1,400 per bag. I will use the amount credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa for agriculture works in the ensuing kharif season,” she said and thanked the Chief Minister for helping farmers by introducing farmer-friendly schemes.

AP Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju and others participated.