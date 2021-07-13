Gana Babu seeks more time to submit objections to VMRDA

\Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) has appealed to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana to extend the time for submission of objections to the proposed master plan of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and to schedule a separate meeting with public representatives and RWAs on the issue.

In a letter to the Minister on Monday, Mr. Naidu expressed his concern over the short period of time given for submission of suggestions and objections on the master plan. The last date for objections is July 15 but the document was unavailable to a majority of the people. He also sought that the document should be simplified and translated into Telugu and made accessible at the zonal offices of GVMC/mandal parishad office.

He sought that the last date for filing of objections should be extended till the end of the month. He noted that the fourth iteration of the master plan is contradictory to the previous plans in land usage issues. Many works pending from the previous plans had never materialised. The VMRDA should inform the public whether those works pending from the previous plans would be continued or otherwise. The MLA also sought information on the mobilisation of resources for the master plan and suggested creation of sufficient land bank so that individuals, who lose land in zoning or other development activities could be adequately compensated by the government.