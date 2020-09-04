Game ban sees a mixed response

No need to worry about impact on children, say experts

The Union government’s ban on the popular online game PUBG though has left many youth and children upset, has brought a sigh of relief for parents struggling to wean off their kids from the addiction for the game.

However, as concerns have been raised about the possible adverse fallout on children used to playing the game, experts agree that there could indeed be some impact, but it is likely to be temporary and not a cause for worry.

Ever since the ban was announced, some youth got themselves busy checking every now and then whether the game has been taken off their mobiles and some have started searching for alternative games with similar features; a few others have taken to social media to express displeasure.

“Since the game is still available, there is no worry. But what if it completely goes off. Last night, he felt bad after coming to know about the ban and looked bothered. We have seen him feeling depressed for a week after India losing cricket matches and when a character dies in Avenger series,” says K. Prasad from Madhurawada, who is concerned about his son Vicky, an eighth class student.

According to senior psychologist and former Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care, N.N. Raju, the impact could be temporary. Except for those impulsive personalities who take decisions aggressively and who need to be monitored, others can come out of the addiction easily, he explains.

Some children may get frustrated and create some trouble, but there is nothing to worry. “In such cases, parents should monitor them and create a schedule of activity. It is suggested to give them some token of appreciation for every activity like a good meal,” he adds.

Positive side

On the other hand, there are quite a few who have some good experiences to share about the game. With no way to go out and meet friends, PUBG has been one option which entertained them during the lockdown, else it would have been a frustrating summer, they feel. For some it has given new friends and brought old ones much closer.

“Yes, there are several disadvantages and there were instances like addicted youth ending lives and children swiping off parents’ money, but for me it has been a positive factor,” says 27-year-old S. Tanveer. “For the last two years, I have been playing PUBG with my childhood friends. We stay connected daily for one hour talking in the game and having some good time,” he shares, adding his gang has started to look for alternatives.