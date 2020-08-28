Gambling racket: Kala demands resignation of Labour Minister

‘Gummanur Jayaram’s kin are involved in the crime’

TDP State president K. Kala Venkata Rao has accused the YSRCP leaders of indulging in illegal activities.

“They are encouraging gambling at various places,” Mr. Venkata Rao alleged in a statement on Friday.

Demanding the immediate resignation of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram owning moral responsibility for the busting of a huge gambling racket in his own village in Kurnool district, the TDP leader alleged that the local YSRCP leaders also attacked the policemen who had come to arrest them.

“Close relatives of the Minister are involved in the crime, and stringent action should be taken in this regard,” he demanded.

“Instead of kabaddi, gambling seems to have become the State game under the YSRCP rule. Anti-social activities are going unchecked and violation of the rule of the land has became the order of the day,” Mr. Venkata Rao alleged. “The ruling party leaders are encourage gambling dens and illicit arrack manufacturing units,” he added.

“The YSRCP leaders are involved in illegal sand mining and liquor smuggling. But the government is filing false cases against the Opposition leaders and arresting them,” he alleged.