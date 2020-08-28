Gambling racket: Kala demands resignation of Labour Minister

TDP State president K. Kala Venkata Rao has accused the YSRCP leaders of indulging in illegal activities.
“They are encouraging gambling at various places,” Mr. Venkata Rao alleged in a statement on Friday.
Demanding the immediate resignation of Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram owning moral responsibility for the busting of a huge gambling racket in his own village in Kurnool district, the TDP leader alleged that the local YSRCP leaders also attacked the policemen who had come to arrest them.
“Close relatives of the Minister are involved in the crime, and stringent action should be taken in this regard,” he demanded.
“Instead of kabaddi, gambling seems to have become the State game under the YSRCP rule. Anti-social activities are going unchecked and violation of the rule of the land has became the order of the day,” Mr. Venkata Rao alleged. “The ruling party leaders are encourage gambling dens and illicit arrack manufacturing units,” he added.
“The YSRCP leaders are involved in illegal sand mining and liquor smuggling. But the government is filing false cases against the Opposition leaders and arresting them,” he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath