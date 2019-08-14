Gambling den raided, 15 held

The Nandyal police on Wednesday arrested 15 people and confiscated ₹22.45 lakh after raids on a gambling den. The incident took place in the NGO Colony in Nandyal town.
Addressing reporters in Wednesday night, DSP Chidananda Reddy said that 18 mobile phones, six motorbikes, and a car were also seized. “We conducted raids after receiving credible information that a few people were playing cards near the Gowsala in NGO Colony,” he added.
A case has been registered against the accused and they would soon be produced in the court.
