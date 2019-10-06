102-year-old woman has gallbladder surgery in Vijayawada

The city’s Ramesh Hospitals has performed a surgery for removal of the gallbladder of a 102-year-old woman. It is considered a rare case because of the age of the patient and the gastroenterology team successfully performed the surgery, according to a release.
After gastroenterologist Atluri Sridevi diagnosed presence of stones through ultrasound scan test, the hospital’s surgical gastro team comprising Prakasam, Gadde Rammohan, Srinivasa Rao and Bhavannarayana operated upon the patient and removed the gallbladder. The surgery is associated with risk of hurdle from the bile duct, liver infection and jaundice which could pose a life risk, doctors said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.