102-year-old woman has gallbladder surgery in Vijayawada

The city’s Ramesh Hospitals has performed a surgery for removal of the gallbladder of a 102-year-old woman. It is considered a rare case because of the age of the patient and the gastroenterology team successfully performed the surgery, according to a release.

After gastroenterologist Atluri Sridevi diagnosed presence of stones through ultrasound scan test, the hospital’s surgical gastro team comprising Prakasam, Gadde Rammohan, Srinivasa Rao and Bhavannarayana operated upon the patient and removed the gallbladder. The surgery is associated with risk of hurdle from the bile duct, liver infection and jaundice which could pose a life risk, doctors said.