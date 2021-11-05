‘Gajula alankaram’ for goddess Durga today

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests will decorate the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga with bangles on Saturday, as part of ‘Gajuala alankaram’. The precincts of the temple would also be decorated with colourful bangles on the occasion.

The deity is decked up with bangles coinciding with Yama Dwitiya, second day after Amavasya- Deepavali.

Referring to legends, they say that the festival of Yama Dwitiya is a symbol of affection and warmth between brother and sister which is celebrated on the second day after Deepavali. Lord Yama is worshipped on this occasion.