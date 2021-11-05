Andhra Pradesh

‘Gajula alankaram’ for goddess Durga today

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests will decorate the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga with bangles on Saturday, as part of ‘Gajuala alankaram’. The precincts of the temple would also be decorated with colourful bangles on the occasion.

The deity is decked up with bangles coinciding with Yama Dwitiya, second day after Amavasya- Deepavali.

Referring to legends, they say that the festival of Yama Dwitiya is a symbol of affection and warmth between brother and sister which is celebrated on the second day after Deepavali. Lord Yama is worshipped on this occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2021 11:51:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gajula-alankaram-for-goddess-durga-today/article37348426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY