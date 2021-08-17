Gajjela Malla Reddy memorial awards presented

KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Srinath Reddy and ‘Visalandhra’ daily editor R.V. Rama Rao received awards for the years 2018-19 and 2020-21 respectively on Monday. The awards are instituted in memory of noted literary figure and journalist Gajjela Malla Reddy on Monday. Veteran journalist A.B.K. Prasad could not make it to the event to receive the award for the year 2019-20.

At a function organised jointly by Yogi Vemana University and Gajjela Malla Reddy memorial trust at C.P. Brown Memorial Library, State adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy gave away the awards along with YVU Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi, Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad and Vikrama Simhapuri University (Nellore) Registrar L.V. Krishna Reddy.

‘Fall in ethics’

Decrying a ‘fall in ethics’ observed in the field of journalism with some dailies ‘taking sides’, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy urged the Yogi Vemana University’s journalism department to inculcate value-based education to future scribes. Recalling his association with Malla Reddy during his stint with a vernacular daily in Hyderabad in the late seventies, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he owed his passion towards literature and altruistic nature to the veteran’s unstinted support and encouragement. He explained how literature had brought him closer to the Communist parties, thus helping him get a comprehensive view of the world.

