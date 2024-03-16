ADVERTISEMENT

Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi appointed AP Mahila Commission Chairperson

March 16, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,P. Sujatha Varma

Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi has been appointed as the Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission.

A GO released on March 15 to this effect stated that Ms. Lakshmi, who was a member of the Commission has been elevated to the Chairperson’s post after her predecessor Vasireddy Padma submitted her resignation.

Ms. Padma had assumed charge as the women’s commission chief on August 26, 2029 and her tenure normally would have continued till August 25, 2024. But she quit the post stating that she wanted to campaign for Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

