Gajapathinagaram former MLA K.A. Naidu upset over denial of TDP ticket

February 27, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The supporters of Gajapathinagaram former MLA K.A.Naidu have urged the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership to rethink its decision to field Kondapalli Srinivas from the Assembly constituency in the 2024 elections. Mr. Naidu, who represented the constituency between 2014 and 2019, was defeated in the 2019 elections. However, he has been the in-charge of the constituency for the last five years.

Mr. Naidu and his followers have been taking out rallies to showcase their strength in the constituency after the TDP leadership chose Mr. Srinivas as the candidate for Gajapathinagaram. TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing president Vemali Chaitnyababu on February 27 (Tuesday) said that wrong feedback was the cause for the denial of ticket to Mr. Naidu, adding that Mr. Srinivas never participated in the TDP’s activities in the last two years.

Meanwhile, the supporters of TDP Nellimarla in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju have been holding meetings to chalk out future plan of action in the backdrop of allocation of ticket to the Jana Sena Party’s candidate in Nellimarla.

Mr. Bangarraju has been expecting the party ticket for Nellimarla constituency since 2014.