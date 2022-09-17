GAIL told to spend 2% profit on Konaseema development

Collector Himanshu Shukla and GAIL officials with the beneficiaries who received tricycles at Amalapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Saturday directed the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL-Rajamundry) to ensure that two percent of its profit earned from the Godavari basin is spent on the district development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema is a newly formed district in the Godavari region. Given its operations in the district, GAIL will have an additional role to be played in the development of the district. There are scores of proposals coming from the local communities for aid from GAIL for various developmental works,” said Mr. Himanshu.

The Collector directed GAIL to clear the CSR proposal to be sent by the Collector and Amalapuram MP Ch. Anurdha.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL Rajahmundry asset Chief General Manager (Operation and Maintenance) K.V.S. Rao said that gas was being supplied through 50,000 km length of pipelines in the Godavari basin.

Mr. Himanshu and Ms. Anuradha distributed tricycles to 466 differently-abled persons and artificial limbs worth Rs.44 lakh to the needy under the GAIL CSR initiative here.