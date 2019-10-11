Andhra Pradesh

Gaganyaan will be a reality soon: SHAR scientist

SHAR Group Director P. Gopala Krishna giving away the prize to a winner of the space week competition at the Avanthi College in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

SHAR Group Director P. Gopala Krishna giving away the prize to a winner of the space week competition at the Avanthi College in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K_SRINIVASARAO

Mission to send three persons into space to carry out research

Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR Group Director P. Gopala Krishna on Saturday hoped that ISRO’s prestigious project ‘Gaganyaan’ would be a reality soon as scientists were working hard to send three people to continue further research on space under this mission.

Addressing the valedictory of the World Space Week celebrations at the Avanti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupalli, in the district, he said India was emerging as a superpower in space technology. He narrated the history of ISRO and SDSC-SHAR.

College director (Administration) S.V. Raghava Rao and director (HR) A. Chandra Sekhar expressed happiness over the positive response from students of various colleges to the event in spite of mid-term examinations. They hoped that many engineering students would be associated with ISRO and SDSC-SHAR since both organisations were encouraging talented youngsters.

Principal S.N.V. Ganesh said ISRO’s initiatives like the launch of student satellites such as ANUSAAT had brought remarkable changes in the field of education.

Earlier, Deputy General Manager of SDSC-SHAR S. Sambhu Prasad interacted with students and clarified their doubts over Chandrayaan-3, Mangalyaan, NISAR, Aditya and other projects.

He said India which used to send 40 kg satellites into the orbit three decades ago was now in a position to send 4,000 kg weight satellites into the space.

