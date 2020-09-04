Gadkari to virtually launch projects in State on Sept. 18

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2020 23:49 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will participate in various functions for laying the foundation stones and inauguration of projects in the State on September 18.

The Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings, M.T. Krishna Babu said that Mr. Gadkari would join from Delhi online for the Bhoomi Puja to be performed for 16 projects worth ₹7,584 crore. The foundation stones would be laid for development of 877 km of National Highways.

Ten projects completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,038 crore would be dedicated to the nation.

The Minister would take part in the inauguration of 533 km of roads and the Kanaka Durga flyover built at a cost of ₹501 crore, including the State government’s contribution of ₹146 crore.