Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari to lay stone for flyover project in Rajamahendravaram

MP, Collector conduct inspection of the area

Staff Reporter RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 16, 2022 18:57 IST

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is expected to perform the bhumi puja for the 1.30-km-long flyover at Morampudi junction in Rajamahendravaram city soon. 

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Tuesday inspected the Morampudi junction to prepare the ground for the commencement of the construction works. 

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bharat said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned five projects worth ₹130 crore in Rajamahendravaram and Narsapuram Parliamentary segments. 

“Mr. Gadkari will perform bhumi puja soon to begin the construction of a flyover at Morampudi junction. A proposal has been prepared for the construction of four more flyovers at Diwan Cheruvu, Laala Cheruvu, Bommuru and Vemagiri centres,” he said.

Mr. Bharat claimed that the construction of the flyover would be completed within 18 months from the beginning of the construction work. The flyovers have been proposed after taking into account the road mishaps reported in recent years. 

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer A. Chaitra Varshini, Roads and Buildings Assistant Engineer U. Chandra Sekhar and other officials were present.

