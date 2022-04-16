Gadkari responds favourably to Kesineni’s plea on Amaravati road connectivity

April 16, 2022 02:35 IST

MP seeks 3.5-km bridge connecting Ibrahimpatnam, Amaravati

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has responded favourably to the proposal made by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, to construct a 3.5-km-long bridge on Krishna river from the Ibrahimpatnam junction where the National Highways 30 and 65 meet, up to Amaravati.

In response to a letter addressed to him by the Telugu Desam Party MP, Mr. Gadkari said the proposal was under consideration. Explaining the significance of this project, Mr. Nani explained to the Union Minister that the National Highway No. 30 from Sitaganj in Uttarakhand to Ibrahimpatnam in Andhra Pradesh, near Vijayawada, runs through six States covering a distance of 2,000 km.

“This is an important link connecting the backward districts of Uttarakhand, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and terminates in Andhra Pradesh at NH 65,” he said, informing that the Jagdalpur to Ibrahimpatnam section of the National Highway was under process.

He said the junction of NH-30 and NH-65 at Ibrahimpatnam was very close to the Andhra Pradesh’s capital city of Amaravati that was needed to be connected to the proposed State capital. The river Krishna separated Amaravati capital and the Ibrahimpatnam junction. The Ibrahimpatnam junction and the Amaravati capital city could be connected by constructing an approximately 3.5-km-long major bridge, he suggested.

The MP informed Mr. Gadkari that the former TDP government had taken up the highway project connecting Ibrahimpatnam junction of NH-30 and NH-65 to the Amaravati capital city and works were entrusted to L&T after finalising the DPR, but the project was grounded to a halt after change of the government.

The MP appealed to the Union Minister that the road connectivity to Andhra Pradesh capital be taken up under the Bharatmala programme that connects inter State capitals, and suggested that the DPR study conducted by the earlier government be utilised and works awarded.

He said the government had also acquired the land needed for implementation of the project and it could be taken over now by the NHAI for commencement of the works without any further delay.