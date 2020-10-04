Gadkari, CM to inaugurate projects costing ₹8,038 crore on Oct. 16
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate projects and lay foundation for new ones costing ₹15,622 crore on October 16, according to an official release.
Foundation is being laid for projects costing ₹7,584 crore. The cost of works that were completed stood at ₹8,038 crore.
The projects to be dedicated to the nation are the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers, four-lane Vijayawada - Machilipatnam section of NH-65, Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool section of NH-40, six-lane Ranasthalam- Anandapuram section of NH-16, four-lane Nalagampalli to AP-Karnataka border section of NH-4.
Some projects for which foundation will be laid are the six-lane Chinnavutapalli - Gollapudi stretch of Vijayawada bypass, six-lane Renigunta-Naidupet section of NH-71 and a three-lane flyover from Jyothi Mahal to Ramesh Hospital Junction in Vijayawada.