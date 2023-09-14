Gadicherla Award presented to Mandali Buddha Prasad

September 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad was honoured with Gadicherla Award 2023. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presented the award to him at a function held at Krishna University (KRU) at Rudravaram village in Krishna district on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Gadicherla Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh Library Association, commemorating the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Gadicherla Harisarvottama Rao, said Chandrasekhar Kalkura, president of the foundation.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer said Harisarvottama Rao was an eminent freedom fighter, legislator, journalist and a social reformer, and congratulated Mr. Buddha Prasad on receiving the award.

Harisarvottama Rao was called the ‘Father of Library Movement’ as he devoted a part of his life for the library movement. He encouraged the youth to cultivate the habit of reading books to gain knowledge.

Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, KRU Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Gnana Mani, Collector P. Raja Babu, foundation secretary Raavi Sarada, faculty and students of the university were present.