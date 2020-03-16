Gade joins YSR Congress

GUNTUR

16 March 2020 23:11 IST

Veteran Congress leader Gade Venkat Reddy on Monday joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister for Forests and Environment Balineni Srinvasa Reddy was present.

Mr. Venkat Reddy was Minister in the governments of K. Rosaiah and N.Kiran Kumar Reddy but later joined the Telugu Desam Party.

After a lull, Mr. Venkat Reddy along with his son Mdhusudan Reddy signalled his entry into active politics.

His formal joining indicated a growing trend of TDP leaders crossing over to the YSRCP.

Recently, former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, former MLA S.A.Rahman, and son of Telugu Desam MLA Karanam Balaram, Venkatesh switched loyalties from the Telugu Desam Party.