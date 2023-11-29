Gaddar’s last movie, ‘Ukku Satyagraham’, to hit screen in five languages in mid-December

November 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The last movie of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar (1949-2023), Ukku Satyagraham, is all set to hit the screen in the five languages including Russian language in the second week of December. The other four languages in which the movie would be released are Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Wednesday, Ukku Satyagraham director, writer and producer P. Satyareddy has said; “Gaddar has written four songs for the Ukku Satyagraham movie, for which he has dubbed and acted in the two songs. He also sang a song. It was his last movie.”

Lyric writers and renowned folk singers Suddala Ashok and Gorati Venkanna also contributed two songs to the movie which documents the movement against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“Most of the scenes are real protests done by the employees and locals at the Vishapatnam Steel Plant. The JAC leaders, family members of those who parted with their land for the steel plant acted in the movie,” said Mr. Satyareddy. Mr. Satyareddy has stated that the movie would lend a voice to the ongoing movement against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.