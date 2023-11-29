HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaddar’s last movie, ‘Ukku Satyagraham’, to hit screen in five languages in mid-December

Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar contributed four songs, sung one of them and acted in the movie, which addresses the movement against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Movie still of balladeer Gaddar in a scene from his last movie, Ukku Satyagraham

Movie still of balladeer Gaddar in a scene from his last movie, Ukku Satyagraham | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The last movie of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar (1949-2023), Ukku Satyagraham, is all set to hit the screen in the five languages including Russian language in the second week of December. The other four languages in which the movie would be released are Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Wednesday, Ukku Satyagraham director, writer and producer P. Satyareddy has said; “Gaddar has written four songs for the Ukku Satyagraham movie, for which he has dubbed and acted in the two songs. He also sang a song. It was his last movie.”

Lyric writers and renowned folk singers Suddala Ashok and Gorati Venkanna also contributed two songs to the movie which documents the movement against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“Most of the scenes are real protests done by the employees and locals at the Vishapatnam Steel Plant. The JAC leaders, family members of those who parted with their land for the steel plant acted in the movie,” said Mr. Satyareddy. Mr. Satyareddy has stated that the movie would lend a voice to the ongoing movement against the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.