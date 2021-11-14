Gadchiroli encounter: High alert sounded in AP

The police sounded high alert in the Agency and border villages in Andhra Pradesh after the major encounter in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Saturday. About 26 Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the incident.

Security has been stepped up for public representatives, Maoist targets, bureaucrats and police stations located in extremist-affected areas. Combing has been intensified on the A.P.-Chhattisgarh, Andhra Odisha Borders (AOB) and AP-Telangana borders, a senior police officer said.

Instructions had been given to the public representatives not to attend programmes in the habitations in the Agency areas, without giving prior intimation to the police and stay in safe places. Security had been stepped up at the police camps and vehicle checks were being conducted on the borders.

Top police officials were discussing on continuing on the ongoing ‘Operation Parivarthana’, being taken up in AOB to destroy ganja plantations, following the Gahchiroli encounter, a police officer told The Hindu.