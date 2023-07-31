HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GAD Secy. holds consultation on Public Employment Order with employees’ associations

July 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

General Administration Department Secretary Pola Bhaskar held a consultation with the employees’ associations on the proposed amendments to Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order of 1975, at the Secretariat on July 31 (Monday).

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Bhaskar said that the above order required certain amendments because of the creation of new districts and the consequential reorganisation of zones and the need to change the rules related to nativity.

He elicited the views of the employees’ associations and said the same would be conveyed to a State-level committee led by the Chief Secretary which has been tasked with submitting a report to the government.

Government Advisor (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, AP NGOs’ Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, A.P. Secretariat Employees’ Association president K. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.