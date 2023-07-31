GAD Secy. holds consultation on Public Employment Order with employees’ associations

July 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

General Administration Department Secretary Pola Bhaskar held a consultation with the employees’ associations on the proposed amendments to Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order of 1975, at the Secretariat on July 31 (Monday).

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Bhaskar said that the above order required certain amendments because of the creation of new districts and the consequential reorganisation of zones and the need to change the rules related to nativity.

He elicited the views of the employees’ associations and said the same would be conveyed to a State-level committee led by the Chief Secretary which has been tasked with submitting a report to the government.

Government Advisor (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, AP NGOs’ Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, A.P. Secretariat Employees’ Association president K. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.