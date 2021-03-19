G. Adilakshmi is chairperson of Narsipatnam municipality

Gudibanda Adilakshmi was elected chairperson and Golusu Narasimha Murthy as vice-chairperson of Narsipatnam Municipality here on Thursday.
Narsipatnam Sub-Collector and presiding officer N. Mourya administered the oath of office to the newly-elected councillors.
While Ms. Adilakshmi was elected from 17th ward, Mr. Narasimha Murthy won from the 5th ward.
Ms. Mourya administered the oath first to the newly-elected council members, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Later, the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson was conducted.
The 19th ward councillor B. Chinababu proposed Ms. Adilakshmi’s name for the chairperson’s post, while 4th ward councillor Krishnaveni seconded it.
The name for the vice-chairperson’s post was proposed by the 13th ward councillor T. Appalanaidu and was seconded by the 16th ward councillor Veeramachineni Jagadeeswari.
Municipal Commissioner N. Kanaka Rao was present.
Meanwhile, Pilla Rama Kumari has been elected as chairperson of Yelamanchili municipality while Bezawada Venkata Govinda Raju was chosen vice-chairperson. Both are from the YSRCP. Out of 25 wards, 22 had gone to the polls, as three were elected unanimously from YSRCP. Out of the 22, YSRCP had won in 20.
