ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 delegates visit GVMC projects

March 31, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates who had arrived for the G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting visited various projects of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Thursday.

The delegates had visited Jindal’s Waste-to-Energy Recycling Plant at Kapuluppada, floating solar power project at Mudasarlova and 24X7 drinking water project at Madhavadhara.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and other senior officials accompanied the delegates, and explained them about their functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegates were also briefed about other smart city works being taken up the corporation, door-to-door garbage collection, home composting practise by self-help-groups, functioning of Command & Operations Centre (COC) and the journey of Visakhapatnam in becoming one of successful cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings given by the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US