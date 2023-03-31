G-20 delegates visit GVMC projects

March 31, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Delegates who had arrived for the G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting visited various projects of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Thursday.

The delegates had visited Jindal’s Waste-to-Energy Recycling Plant at Kapuluppada, floating solar power project at Mudasarlova and 24X7 drinking water project at Madhavadhara.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and other senior officials accompanied the delegates, and explained them about their functioning.

The delegates were also briefed about other smart city works being taken up the corporation, door-to-door garbage collection, home composting practise by self-help-groups, functioning of Command & Operations Centre (COC) and the journey of Visakhapatnam in becoming one of successful cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings given by the Centre.