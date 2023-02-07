ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 delegates bowled over by Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh

February 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - LEPAKSHI (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

G-20 delegates during their visit to the Veerabhadraswamy temple at Lepakshi in on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The representatives of several countries, who are in India as part of the G-20 delegates’ introduction to Indian industrial scenario, were bowled over by the architecture, mural paintings and the monolith Ganesha, hanging pillar at the Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple and the monolith Nandi at Lepakshi on Tuesday.

Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Amaravati Circle archaeologists Surya Prakash and Kamala Haasan briefed the delegates about the Lepakshi temple. The ASI officials briefed the delegates about the importance of the temple, its sculpture and murals. The delegates were spellbound to see the hanging pillar built in 1530 A.D., the richness of paintings, and sculptures. They took selfies. The delegates later left for their visit to Pavagada in Karnataka.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basanth Kumar, Penukonda Sub-Collector Karthik, and ASI senior officials accorded the delegates a traditional welcome. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US