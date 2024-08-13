Futuristic curriculum, ranking system for govt. schools among plans to revamp education system in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to revamp the education system including structural changes and preparing a curriculum to meet the need for the next 10 to 20 years.

The government would encourage philanthropists to develop schools under the Janmabhoomi 2.0 programme, which would be launched shortly. Apart from giving ranks to the government schools to make them on par with the private institutions, the government has set a target that no child is out of school.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu elucidated the government’s priorities to the officials at a review meeting on human resources development and skill development at the Secretariat in Amaravati on August 13 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu expressed concern that the performance of the schools was not up to the mark. “The government is spending ₹32,000 crore on school education. Yet, the results are disappointing,” he pointed out.

Mr. Naidu stressed that quality and value-based education was the need of the hour. “The syllabus has to be in tune with the future requirements and suggestions of experts and intellectuals can be elicited in this regard. Education is everybody’s right. No child should be out of school,” said the Chief Minister, adding that stringent steps were needed in this regard.

Asserting that the government-run schools should compete with their private counterparts, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to chalk out plans to achieve the goal.

“The government intends to achieve 100% enrolment in schools. The students should be monitored till they pursue graduation. Identity cards should be issued to the students through Central government’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) initiative. Parent-teacher meetings should be held in government schools,” said Mr. Naidu.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, during the previous tenures, had undertaken many development initiatives under the Janmabhoomi programme, he recalled.

Third party audit of exams

Mr. Naidu suggested that a third party audit should be done on internal examinations conducted by schools. A command and control centre can be set up to monitor the day-to-day activities in the education sector. The health of the students should also be marked in the progress reports, Mr. Naidu added.

HRD Minister N. Lokesh explained the policies and reforms initiated in the education sector at the review meeting.

